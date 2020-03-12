Share
Coronavirus in UK: ‘We are not closing schools now’ says PM

2 hours ago

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held a press conference on coronavirus on Thursday.
He says the most dangerous period is not now but some weeks away.
The coronavirus continues to fuel fears that Europe could slip into a recession.
Several countries are resorting to sweeping measures to fight the epidemic.
Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker explains.

