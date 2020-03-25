Coronavirus in US: Concern for homeless vulnerable to virus

Hundreds of thousands of homeless people in the United States are at risk of contracting the virus.

Health experts warn if they are infected, the entire healthcare system could be overwhelmed.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

