Coronavirus in US: Volunteers deliver meals to poorest students

Nearly 30 million children in the United States are provided with daily free or subsided lunches when they attend school.

But the spread of the coronavirus has forced many schools to close, leaving many pupils short of a daily meal.

But some volunteer groups such as Mobile Hope in Virginia have stepped in to ensure the children get fed.

We follow founder Donna Fortier on her rounds.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #COVID-19