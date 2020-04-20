-
Coronavirus India: BJP members blame Muslims for outbreak | Interview with Nalin Kohli
After imposing the world’s biggest coronavirus lockdown, India has now given the go-ahead for states with no new cases to relax their restrictions. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to be patient with the country’s coronavirus restrictionsI, warning that COVID-19 does not see “race, religion, color, caste, creed, language or borders.” That statement comes as criticism grows that the government isn’t doing enough to stop the vilification and stigmatization of Muslims over the coronavirus. After noted author and rights activist Arundhati Roy spoke to DW about how the situation was for Muslims in India, Nalin Kohli, lawyer and national spokesman for the ruling BJP, presented this opposing argument via skype. To watch the interview with Arundhati Roy, go to: https://youtu.be/x8Psit-wr_U
