Coronavirus India: Workers flee cities as case numbers soar | DW News
In India, over three million people have now become infected with COVID-19. Those numbers rose by a million in just two weeks. With the coronavirus situation getting worse, social and economic pressures are growing too. Millions of skilled and unskilled workers across the country have had to leave big cities and return to rural areas. Our correspondent Nimisha Jaiswal in Delhi explains why.
