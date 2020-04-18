Coronavirus: India’s Kerala state flattens the curve

The southern state is being hailed for its fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Kerala has confirmed just three deaths and about 400 cases.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports on how it has taken action to keep the infection from spreading.

