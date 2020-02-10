-
Coronavirus infections skyrocket on cruise ship in Japan | DW News
At least 130 people have tested positive for the coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan. Among the passengers on the vessel quarantined since the ship arrived in the port of Yokohama last week are Cheryl and Paul Molesky. Meanwhile, health authorities in China say more people there have fallen victim to the coronavirus. But thousands of people were allowed to disembark from the World Dream cruise ship in Hong Kong after a four-day quarantine resulted in passengers testing negative for the virus.
