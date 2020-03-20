Coronavirus: ‘Invisible enemy’ takes a toll on health workers

These are unprecedented times for many health workers worldwide.

Some have already been infected by a coronavirus, the rest are at high risk of infection.

Many hospitals are running out of protective gear.

And as cases keep piling up, so do concerns about the stress and exhaustion of medical workers and the impact on their mental and physical health.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

