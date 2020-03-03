-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Coronavirus: Iran and South Korea deploy military | DW News
Iranian state TV is citing a member of Iran’s parliament saying that 23 lawmakers are infected with the new coronavirus. The legislator is urging colleagues to avoid contact with the public. Iran has more than 2,500 confirmed cases. Iranian authorities initially played down the extent of the virus, but now say they’re mobilizing the military to tackle it. With 77 deaths, Iran has the highest death toll outside China. Worldwide, the total number of infections is now over 91,000.
In all, more than 3,100 patients have died of COVID-19, with the majority of those in China. But the number of patients who have recovered so far from the virus worldwide is over 48,000.
South Korea meanwhile has recorded its biggest single day jump with over 850 new cases. More than 5,000 people are infected there now, prompting the president to declare his country is at war with the coronavirus.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #Iran #southKorea