Coronavirus is France’s ‘greatest health crisis in a century’, says Macron

about 1 hour ago

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that the coronavirus epidemic was France’s worst health crisis in a century and announced that schools throughout the country would close from next week. 

