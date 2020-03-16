Coronavirus: ‘It is crucial to implement the most strict measures as soon as possible’

Whole-country quarantines, border closures, states of emergency, medical supplies requisitioned – and now the United States has banned most Europeans from travelling to the United States. The coronavirus outbreak may have begun in China, but the illness is currently presenting an almost unprecedented challenge in Europe. Our guest is a man deeply involved in those efforts: Fabio Massimo Castaldo, a vice-president of the European Parliament. He is from the Five-Star Movement, which is currently in coalition government in Italy.

