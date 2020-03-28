Coronavirus: Italians losing heart as death toll tops 9,000 | DW News

Italy has set another record for the most deaths from coronavirus in a single day. Nearly 1,000 people have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to over 9,000. That’s the highest number of any country, and health officials say the worst may be yet to come. Hospital wards are still full, although doctors say the number of patients is now steadying. Contagion rates appear to be slowing, giving hope that the strict social controls may be working. But the lockdown is hitting the Italian economy hard, with churches and charities struggling to care for people in need of basic supplies. As Italy marked its deadliest day of the pandemic, Pope Francis held a special service in Rome to pray for an end to the suffering. In a historic first, he performed the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing to an empty Saint Peter’s Square.

