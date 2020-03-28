-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Coronavirus: Italians losing heart as death toll tops 9,000 | DW News
Italy has set another record for the most deaths from coronavirus in a single day. Nearly 1,000 people have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to over 9,000. That’s the highest number of any country, and health officials say the worst may be yet to come. Hospital wards are still full, although doctors say the number of patients is now steadying. Contagion rates appear to be slowing, giving hope that the strict social controls may be working. But the lockdown is hitting the Italian economy hard, with churches and charities struggling to care for people in need of basic supplies. As Italy marked its deadliest day of the pandemic, Pope Francis held a special service in Rome to pray for an end to the suffering. In a historic first, he performed the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing to an empty Saint Peter’s Square.
