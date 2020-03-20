Coronavirus: Italians who fled to south as north locked down spark fears of deadly escalation

Many student and professionals in Northern Italy headed south as the regions began to lock down. They may have gone to be with their families, but at what cost to other regions?…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/20/coronavirus-italians-who-fled-to-south-as-north-locked-down-spark-fears-of-deadly-escalati

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe

Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:

Website: http://www.euronews.com/news

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews

Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews

Google+: http://google.com/+euronews

VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-