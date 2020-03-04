Share
Coronavirus: Italy closes schools, universities until March 15 as death toll tops 100

32 mins ago

All Italian schools and universities will close from Thursday until March 15 as part of an effort to contain a growing outbreak of coronavirus, Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said on Wednesday.

