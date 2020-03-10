Coronavirus: Italy now in complete lockdown | DW News

Italy has expanded its response to the coronavirus by locking down the entire country. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says that as of Tuesday morning, travel restrictions will apply to the whole of Italy, not just the north as was previously the case.

Meanwhile, more than 9,000 people in Italy are infected with COVID-19 – and so far, more than 640 people have died.

