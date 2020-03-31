Coronavirus: Italy records highest number of recoveries in one day

Fresh evidence suggested that COVID-19 was spreading more slowly than when the first victim died in Italy on February 21. The number of people suffering from the illness at its epicentre in the northern Lombardy region also dropped for the first time. FRANCE 24’s Seema Gupta tells us more.

