Coronavirus: Italy says infections have topped 10,000, marks highest single-day death toll of 168

Italy recorded 168 deaths Tuesday from the coronavirus, its highest single-day toll to date, pushing the number of fatalities outside China to more than 1,000. Overall in Italy, 631 people have died from the disease and 10,149 have been infected in just over two weeks.

