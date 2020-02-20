Coronavirus: Japan gov’t defends handling of ship quarantine

Questions are being raised about whether the quarantine on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan actually worked.

The number of infections on the ship has climbed to 621 and two elderly passengers have died.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports.

