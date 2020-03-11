Share
Coronavirus latest: British health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive days after meeting Johnson

17 mins ago

Nadine Dorries met the prime minister, his pregnant fiancee and dozens of other senior figures in Downing Street last week.…
