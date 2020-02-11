Coronavirus latest: Death toll in China surpasses 1,000

The death toll for the novel coronavirus outbreak surpassed 1,000 in China with over 40,000 cases.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/10/coronavirus-outbreak-uk-declares-virus-serious-and-imminent-threat-to-public-health

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live