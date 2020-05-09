Coronavirus Latin America: Prisoners and priests feed the poor | DW News

Of all countries in Latin America, Brazil is being hardest-hit by the coronavirus. As the country struggles to deal with the impact of the outbreak, an NGO called Eu Sou Eu, created by a group of former prisoners, has stepped up to distribute aid to the most vulnerable in Rio de Janeiro: those living in the favelas. Meanwhile, religious, social and private groups across Argentina have come together to try to help the country’s most vulnerable during the pandemic. The initiative is called Seamos Uno, or Let Us Be One. Its mission is to distribute one million boxes of food and cleaning products in and around the capital Buenos Aires.

