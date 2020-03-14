-
Coronavirus leads to decrease in CO2 emissions: Can it last? | DW News
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg has called on campaigners to avoid mass protests against CO2 emissions and climate change as the coronavirus spreads. But she says her ‘Fridays for Future’ movement will organize online strikes instead. The coronavirus is having an impact on pollution in China, where the disease originated. There it led to a decrease in carbon emissions as economic activities slowed. But many believe the effect will just be temporary.
