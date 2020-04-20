-
Coronavirus leaves refugee children stranded in Greek camps | DW News
In early March, a number of EU countries promised to take in at least 16 hundred migrant children from camps on Greek islands, including Moria on Lesbos. The coronavirus pandemic delayed implementation of the program, but now Germany and Luxembourg have flown out the first groups of 70 unaccompanied minors. Children’s rights organizations say that’s nowhere near enough because thousands of other youngsters, many of whom desperately need help, are being left behind.
