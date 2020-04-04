Coronavirus ‘likely to become established’ around the world – NHS Director 🔴 – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

NHS Director Stephen Powis says the virus is unlikely to be eradicated completely and it is too soon to talk of an exit strategy from current measures being taken to halt its spread.

“It is very likely this virus will become established in populations around the world so we need strategy to manage this over time,” he says.

Mr Gove says the UK is developing tools to tackle the virus including treatments, vaccines and making sure the NHS has the resilience to handle future cases.

“We are dealing with a new virus whose spread and capacity to cause death are unlike those we have seen before,” he says.

UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove give Saturday’s media briefing from Downing Street.

A further 708 people have died of Covid-19 in the UK – among them a five-year-old.

The total of deaths in the UK is now at 4,313.

While the number of deaths is at a record high, the daily count of new, confirmed cases dropped from 4,450 on Friday to 3,735.

However, there are concerns that police could be put under strain this weekend amid the warm weather.

