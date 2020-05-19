-
Greek tourism industry prepares new social-distancing rules - 29 mins ago
-
Burundi votes in tense presidential election - about 1 hour ago
-
France: The limits of Macron’s “above the fray” style of presidency - 2 hours ago
-
Time running out on track and trace, NHS leaders warn – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
UN envoy says Israel must ‘abandon threats of annexation’ - 2 hours ago
-
US: Thousands evacuated in Michigan after two dams fail - 4 hours ago
-
Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens - 5 hours ago
-
Actress Duarte resigns as Brazil culture secretary in latest blow to Bolsonaro cabinet - 5 hours ago
-
Anti-lockdown protesters in US state of Michigan hold ‘Operation Haircut’ - 5 hours ago
-
WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day, sees steep rise in poor countries - 5 hours ago
Coronavirus LIVE: Trump threatens to withdraw funding permanently from WHO over China concerns
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus live blog…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/05/19/coronavirus-live-trump-threatens-to-withdraw-funding-permanently-from-who-over-china-conce
