-
Southern Mexico hit by powerful earthquake | DW News - 17 hours ago
-
Malawi votes in presidential re-run - 17 hours ago
-
Coronavirus live: UK health leaders warn of ‘real risk’ of second wave - 18 hours ago
-
France: XR activists rally in front of Interior Ministry in Paris - 18 hours ago
-
Russia: Military equipment arrives in central Moscow ahead of V-Day parade - 18 hours ago
-
USA: Trump vows to stop “left-wing mob” from toppling statues with 10-year prison sentences - 18 hours ago
-
Arab League calls for Libya ceasefire, peace talks - 18 hours ago
-
Fauci warns US on coronavirus as cases surge - 19 hours ago
-
UK must prepare for second virus wave, health leaders – Covid-19 Top stories this morning – BBC - 20 hours ago
-
USA: Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with sexually assaulting four women - 21 hours ago
Coronavirus live: UK health leaders warn of ‘real risk’ of second wave
Follow our live blog for the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Europe and around the world.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/06/24/coronavirus-live-uk-scientists-warn-of-real-risk-of-second-wave
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#WebDigitalStories