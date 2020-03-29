Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus lockdown could last ‘six months or more’, warns UK chief medical officer

23 mins ago

Britons may be subject to some form of lockdown measures for six months or longer, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said on Sunday,warning the country faces a second wave of coronavirus if they are lifted too quickly. 

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment