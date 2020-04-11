Coronavirus lockdown eases in China

The novel coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December.

Since then, it has spread across the world, infecting and killing thousands and forcing cities into lockdown.

A month after it was declared a global pandemic, China is now easing restrictions as some of its neighbours continue to battle the contagion.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing, China.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #China #Wuhan