Coronavirus lockdown in Italy puts caregivers from Ukraine in a bind | DW News

In Italy, the elderly have been bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 epidemic. But the coronavirus crisis has also taken its toll on the hundreds of thousands of foreign live-in caregivers who look after them. Known as badantes , they work in Italy to support their families back home in eastern Europe. Among them are many Ukrainian women. The lockdown has left them either cut off from their families or their only source of income.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #Ukraine