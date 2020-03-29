Coronavirus lockdown: India grapples with migrant workers’ exodus

The world’s biggest lockdown is having a significant impact on millions of migrant workers in India.

Unable to work and faced with the government shutdown of all buses and trains, many have resorted to walking hundreds of kilometres to return to their home states.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi, India.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #India #IndiaLockdown