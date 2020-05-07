Coronavirus: Lockdown Italy | People and Power

When the coronavirus pandemic began spreading across the world earlier this year, Italy quickly became one of Europe’s worst-affected nations and soon after went into lockdown.

As its hospitals began to falter under the growing strain, its economy ground to a halt and the population retreated into their homes.

We asked two filmmakers from Rome, Alessandro Righi and Emanuele Piano, to document those remarkable first few weeks. Their episode of People & Power is a revealing and moving portrait of how their fellow Italians responded to an unprecedented crisis.

