Coronavirus lockdown leaves India’s poorest fearing hunger| DW News

More than a million people have now been infected with the coronavrius around the world. Fifty thousand are dead. One country which so far has had relatively low infection rates is India. With a population of 1,3 billion people the county has registered only 2,500 cases so far.

In a video message broadcast Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to bolster moral in the country by urging people to light candles. Last week the country introduced a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.

