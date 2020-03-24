Coronavirus lockdown: South Africa orders three-week restrictions

South Africa has announced a 21-day lockdown starting at midnight on March 26, 2020.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it is necessary to “avoid a human catastrophe” and has instructed the army to enforce the restrictions.

More than 400 people in South Africa have been infected with the coronavirus.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from Johannesburg.

