Coronavirus lockdowns hit flower farms in Kenya

The jobs of millions of people all over the world are hanging in the balance as a result of the pandemic.

Tens of thousands of low-paid workers at flower farms have already lost their jobs in Kenya because of a lack of demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of them are sole earners and many of them now do not know how will they feed their families.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Kenya.

