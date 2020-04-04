-
Coronavirus lockdowns spark police brutality in poor communities | DW News
South Africa has been in lockdown for a week, even though the country still has relatively few confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The government is hoping to prevent a collapse of the country’s already struggling healthcare system. The enforcement of the lockdown has been particularly difficult in South Africa’s townships. Police and military forces have been deployed and allegations of excessive force are on the rise. And Colombia’s lockdown has hit people without homes especially hard. With nowhere to go, they can only hope to avoid the police.
