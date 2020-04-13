Coronavirus: Major oil producers agree to slash output | DW News

Oil prices have risen after the world’s major producing countries agreed to what’s being called the biggest oil production cut ever. The production cartel OPEC joined Russia and others in an effort to boost the oil price and an energy market ravaged by the coronovirus pandemic. Global oil supplies will be cut by 10 percent.

