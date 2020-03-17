Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus market carnage: Dow plummets nearly 3,000 points

56 mins ago

Fears of the effect coronavirus will have on the world’s economy continue to cause wild swings on Wall Street.
For the third time in little more than a week New York’s Dow Jones Index had its worst points drop in history.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#StockMarketCrash2020 #Coronavirus #DowJones

Leave a Comment