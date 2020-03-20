Coronavirus: Medical staff call on public to stay home

“Social distancing” has become a catchphrase around the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the message has not been getting through to everyone, prompting some doctors and nurses to turn to social media.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #SocialDistancing