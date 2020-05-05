Coronavirus medication: What works, what doesn’t | COVID-19 Special

Remdesivir, Leronlimab, Lopinavir, Ritonavir, Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine – just some of the many medications currently being tested as treatments for Covid-19. What they all have in common is that they were originally developed to treat other diseases. As yet there are no reliable studies demonstrating safety and efficacy against the coronavirus disease. Yet politicians such as Donald Trump are hailing them as breakthroughs in treatment. But of how much use can they actually be? Or can some of them prove more to do more harm than good?

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Medication #Covid19