Coronavirus: Merkel lays out plan to loosen Germany’s partial lockdown | DW News

Germany is preparing to gradually reopen its schools and allow smaller shops to resume business as the country’s coronavirus curve flattens. Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the measures Wednesday after consulting the leaders of Germany’s 16 states. Many restrictions will remain in place, though, as the country continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The chancellor said the country’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak had been partially successful, but that the situation remained fragile.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #Germany