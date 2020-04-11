Coronavirus: Middle East faces uncertainty amid armed conflicts

Governments across the Middle East and North Africa have taken drastic measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

But with a looming economic crisis in some countries and armed conflicts in others, the region faces a great deal of uncertainty.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #MiddleEast