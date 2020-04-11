Share


Coronavirus: Middle East faces uncertainty amid armed conflicts

5 hours ago

Governments across the Middle East and North Africa have taken drastic measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.
But with a looming economic crisis in some countries and armed conflicts in others, the region faces a great deal of uncertainty.
Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports.

