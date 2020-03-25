Coronavirus – Modi: ‘This lockdown will last for 21 days, three weeks’

‘There will be a blanket ban on leaving the house as of midnight midnight, this in order to save India, to save every citizen of India, to save you and your family. Considering the current situation, this lockdown will last for 21 days, three weeks’, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en