Coronavirus: More cities declare emergency, impose rules

New cases of the virus have risen significantly in parts of Europe.

More deaths were reported on Thursday in Italy, the Netherlands, France, and the United Kingdom.

Several public events have been cancelled and all schools in Italy are closed for at least 10 days.

The economic impact continues to worsen, with the airline and tourism industry bearing the brunt.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports.

