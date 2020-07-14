Share
Coronavirus: More than 13 million cases confirmed worldwide

July 14, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases across the world rose by over 230,000 on Sunday, according to the World Health Organization — a new daily record.

https://www.euronews.com/2020/07/13/coronavirus-who-reports-record-daily-increase-globally-of-over-230-000-cases

