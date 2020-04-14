Coronavirus: More tough times to come, chancellor tells UK 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

-
What did we learn from UK press conference?
The government press conference saw questions go to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, NHS England’s Prof Stephen Powis, and Public Health England’s Prof Yvonne Doyle. Here’s what they told us:
The government is not going to “choose between” the economy and public health as this would be “self-defeating”.
It accepts there will be an economic shock but expects the economy will see a “relatively swift bounce back”. It thinks the cost of not taking drastic measures would be bigger than the cost of the borrowing it is doing.
There is “no truth” in reports that PPE producers have been told to prioritise NHS England over other nations.
The wage furlough scheme will open for applications around 20 April. There will be a delay of a few days between submitting applications and receiving cash, so the government can do a fraud check and other background work.
