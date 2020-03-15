Coronavirus: Moving to virtual learning exposes deep divide

The coronavirus pandemic has led to school closures in many countries, with UNESCO estimating that more than 421 million children in 60 countries are affected.

Many teachers are using virtual learning to ensure children don’t miss their lessons.

But, in some countries, there isn’t enough internet access for their students to continue to study.

And, in some communities, school was the only source of nutrition and safety for children, who will now have to do without.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

