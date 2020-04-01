Coronavirus: Nations debate over usage of face masks | DW News

Governments around the world are scrambling to find ways of limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Many have imposed restrictions on people’s movements, and we’re told to wash our hands and keep our distance from others. In many places – especially in Asia – people are also told to wear face masks. But how effective are they? Opinion here in Europe is divided.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #FaceMasks