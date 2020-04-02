Coronavirus: New York’s coronavirus death toll doubled in just 3 days

New York is by far America’s worst-hit state, accounting for almost 2,000 COVID-19 deaths out of around 4,360. Governor Andrew Cuomo told police officers to get “more aggressive” in enforcing social distancing on April 1 as he closed the Big Apple’s playgrounds and basketball courts. Story by Selina Sykes.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en