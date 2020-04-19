Coronavirus: No date for UK schools reopening – minister 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

The UK government’s daily briefing has just come to a close, so what have we learnt?

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson began by thanking schools, nurseries and children’s services for the “vital role” they are playing

But he said he could not give a date for when schools would re-open

Williamson listed a number of measures the government was introducing for disadvantaged children trying to learn at home, including buying laptops for those preparing for exams and giving 4G routers for those without internet

The minister said there was a “national effort” to ensure NHS staff and careworkers got the protective kit they needed

He also said PM Boris Johnson has been leading from the front, despite criticism that he had missed early meetings on the pandemic

Dr Jenny Harries, the deputy chief medical officer, said it was difficult to make like-for-like comparisons with other countries

She said the UK would need to wait 12 months or more to look back and examine what had led to the differences in death rates

The UK government gives its daily briefing led by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to recover from coronavirus. He is joined by deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries.

