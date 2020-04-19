-
Coronavirus: No date for UK schools reopening – minister 🔴 @BBC News – BBC
The UK government’s daily briefing has just come to a close, so what have we learnt?
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson began by thanking schools, nurseries and children’s services for the “vital role” they are playing
But he said he could not give a date for when schools would re-open
Williamson listed a number of measures the government was introducing for disadvantaged children trying to learn at home, including buying laptops for those preparing for exams and giving 4G routers for those without internet
The minister said there was a “national effort” to ensure NHS staff and careworkers got the protective kit they needed
He also said PM Boris Johnson has been leading from the front, despite criticism that he had missed early meetings on the pandemic
Dr Jenny Harries, the deputy chief medical officer, said it was difficult to make like-for-like comparisons with other countries
She said the UK would need to wait 12 months or more to look back and examine what had led to the differences in death rates
The UK government gives its daily briefing led by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to recover from coronavirus. He is joined by deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries.
