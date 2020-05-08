Coronavirus: ‘No dramatic changes’ planned for UK lockdown 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

What we learned from today’s UK briefing

A total of 31,241 people in the UK have died after testing positive for coronavirus, an increase of 626 from the previous 24 hours

There were 97,029 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, short of the government’s 100,000 target for a sixth consecutive day

Not hitting the testing target is down to “day-to-day fluctuation” and “regional variations”, says Environment Secretary George Eustice

Ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech on Sunday, Mr Eustice says there will be “no dramatic overnight change” to the lockdown approach

Mr Eustice tells the public it is “vitally important” to follow the current restrictions over the bank holiday weekend

A £16m fund to provide food for the vulnerable has been announced, delivering “millions” of meals

Fast-food chains like McDonald’s and KFC using drive-throughs to reopen on a trial basis is “safe”, says Mr Eustice

The government is “looking closely” and “giving consideration to” the number of people allowed to attend funerals.

Today’s goverment briefing was led by Environment Secretary George Eustice, joined by NHS England medical director Prof Stephen Powis.

